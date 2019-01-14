Up in smoke: Kiwi cannabis firm in liquidation as founders battle

A source familiar with Tauranga-based Medicann told the Herald that investors put "just under $3 million" into the business. The founders of the company have since confirmed that the actual figure was $1.5 million.*
The source said that after the legal costs and dissolution of the company it was unlikely that investors would be getting much their money back.
Manning would not provide any further information on the case when the Herald spoke to him last week and he could not be reached today.
Founders bust-up
The company was originally founded by cannabis industry investor Ross Smith, cannabis seed expert Luc Krol and businessman Brendon Ogilvy.
The company brought in Tauranga GP Dr Franz Strydom to serve as the chairperson of the business.
Strydom told the Herald that he was essentially caught in the middle of battle between two factions at the business.
It's understood that Smith and Ogilvy were at loggerheads about key strategic decisions and how the business should be run.
Strydom said that this made it incredibly difficult to fulfil his role as the chairperson at the business.
"My prime concern was for the shareholders," says Strydom.
"I was only interested in doing what was best for them."
The entire situation has also weighed on Strydom on a personal level, with the doctor saying that he has worried about his reputation as a general practitioner in the aftermath of the Medicann blowout.
Strydom says he may not have invested any of his own money into the business, but he has put time and energy into it.
He says he initially got involved because of the interesting opportunity it presented to research the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
"This has always been where my interest lies."
Smith vs Ogilvy
Asked for comment, Medicann chief executive Ogilvy didn't go into details but confirmed there was disagreement between the founders.
"[The liquidation] decision was largely driven by paying investors," he said.