Watch NZH Local Focus: Rotorua company moving into Christchurch and Auckland

Motion Entertainment is going gangbusters. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It was heralded as the largest indoor entertainment venue in New Zealand when it opened last year. Now, Motion Entertainment wants to expand further.

"We had forecast 200,000 people for Motion Entertainment, walking through the doors. We've achieved that in six months, so that's really fantastic," says Brand & Sales Manager, Julia Manktelow. "We are tracking well towards the 400,000 mark for our first year."

Ms Manktelow says the business is looking to repeat the success in Christchurch and Auckland.

"One of the really exciting things for me is the endless possibilities in the corporate market. Having the conference room on-site opens up so many possibilities for us.

"The ability to do awards dinners and team-building with a difference. With the multitude of activities we have here, there really is nowhere else in New Zealand that offers this."