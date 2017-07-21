Advertisement
Watch NZH Local Focus: Rotorua company moving into Christchurch and Auckland

By by Jaden McLeod
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Motion Entertainment is going gangbusters. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It was heralded as the largest indoor entertainment venue in New Zealand when it opened last year. Now, Motion Entertainment wants to expand further.

"We had forecast 200,000 people for Motion Entertainment, walking through the doors. We've achieved that in six months, so that's really fantastic," says Brand & Sales Manager, Julia Manktelow. "We are tracking well towards the 400,000 mark for our first year."

Ms Manktelow says the business is looking to repeat the success in Christchurch and Auckland.

"One of the really exciting things for me is the endless possibilities in the corporate market. Having the conference room on-site opens up so many possibilities for us.

"The ability to do awards dinners and team-building with a difference. With the multitude of activities we have here, there really is nowhere else in New Zealand that offers this."

Motion's expansion into Christchurch is already underway with investors looking at potential sites for the second venue.

"Motion Entertainment is a trademark brand but consists of eight individual business owners, which has been fantastic for the local economy. They've employed over 70 staff members between them all," she says.

Some of the eight businesses that operate under the Motion Entertainment umbrella include Chipmunks, Megazone Laser Tag, a state-of-the-art trampoline park, and Escape Masters - an escape room enterprise.

"Expansion wise, we are just looking into some virtual rooms which we will be opening shortly upstairs of the Escape Masters."

The business will celebrate one year of operation in November.

