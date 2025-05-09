Uber's new Big Boot service is targeted towards travellers as the brand invests in new ways for people to get around.

The service will be priced higher than a standard Uber journey, and eligible vans must be approved SUVs and vans with 500 litres of boot space.

Driver partners of Uber with the necessary vehicles will be automatically opted into the new service, giving them more opportunities to access a new stream of trips.

Those who aren’t interested in the service will have the ability to opt out if they choose to do so.

Uber is pitching the service as a key ride option for those needing extra space for luggage, gear or shopping, but with a particular aim as an attractive option for tourists.

The business has been investing its app and service to ensure it can capitalise on tourism numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Recently Uber has added more dedicated kerbside pickup zones at airports such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as its Uber Rent rental car service.

According to the business, travellers took more than 2.8 million Uber trips to and from airports across New Zealand in 2024, contributing an estimated $67m in additional tourism spending.

Uber Big Boot will launch in 11 cities nationwide: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Napier-Hastings, Queenstown, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Nelson.

Last month Uber Eats NZ released a framework designed to help restaurants and small businesses across the country better assess if their packaging is meeting sustainable standards.

The Green Packaging Framework, adapted in partnership with circular economy researchers at the University of Auckland’s Circuit Research Centre, provides practical guidance on which packaging materials can be recycled, composted or reused.

Based on the established guidelines from the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO), the framework uses a three-step process to assess the sustainability of food delivery packaging.

Included in the framework is a diverse range of materials currently used for packaging, including plastic bags, sugarcane bowls, PET-based containers, paper-lined containers and compostable PLA cups among others.

Uber Eats New Zealand general manager Andy Bowie said the initiative offered clarity and gives restaurants the confidence to make informed, practical choices that work within New Zealand’s infrastructure.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.