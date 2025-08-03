Advertisement
Tourism Holdings rejects $2.30 per share takeover bid as undervalued

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tourism Holdings has rejected a consortium's takeover offer believing it to be undervaluing the company. Photo / Supplied

The board of Tourism Holdings has rejected a consortium’s takeover offer of $2.30 per share, telling the NZX this morning that it believed the value of the company was worth more than $3.00 per share.

The consortium included BGH Capital (BGH) and the family interests of Luke and Karl Trouchet

