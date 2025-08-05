Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Shotover Jet marks 60 years, eyes electric future for jetboat fleet

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A newly produced documentary tracing Shotover Jet's journey from humble beginnings will be screened throughout October aboard Air New Zealand via the Tiaki Channel.

One of New Zealand’s most recognisable tourist attractions, the Shotover Jet, is looking to the future as it invests in electrification capabilities to take it into the next generation.

The attraction has just marked six decades of thrill-seeking, jetboat action since it was launched in August 1965 by the Melhop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save