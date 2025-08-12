The redevelopment will be completed in collaboration with Dalman Architects and Nic Graham & Associates Interior Design Studio.
Construction for the building is under way, with demolition and strengthening now complete, creating an A-grade structure compliant with New Zealand’s building code requirements.
Russell Property Group managing director Brett Russell said the project emphasised the value of strong partnerships.
“Our long-standing relationship with Marriott International has been built on trust and a shared commitment to excellence,” Russell said.
“With their operational expertise behind this flagship property, we’re confident Sheraton Christchurch will become a cornerstone of the local hospitality landscape and deliver substantial economic benefits to the Canterbury region.”
The hotel is owned by Emmons Developments New Zealand, a consortium of New Zealand investors, led by a joint venture between Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group.
The Sheraton Christchurch will be Marriott International’s third hotel in New Zealand, joining the JW Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton properties in Auckland.
Established in 1937, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts is the most global brand in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, with roughly 430 hotels in more than 70 countries.