Sheraton Christchurch: New $150m hotel set for 2027 opening

The Sheraton Christchurch is set to open in mid-2027 after a hotel management agreement was signed with Marriott International by Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group.

A new $150 million hotel development is set to open in Christchurch as Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group announce that Sheraton will be coming to the Garden City.

The groups have signed a hotel management agreement with Marriott International to operate the Noah’s Hotel redevelopment in Christchurch under the

