The Sheraton Christchurch is set to open in mid-2027 after a hotel management agreement was signed with Marriott International by Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group.

A new $150 million hotel development is set to open in Christchurch as Mainland Capital and Russell Property Group announce that Sheraton will be coming to the Garden City.

The groups have signed a hotel management agreement with Marriott International to operate the Noah’s Hotel redevelopment in Christchurch under the Sheraton brand.

Set to open in mid-2027, the development will deliver premium accommodation adjacent to the Te Pae Convention Centre.

Mainland Capital director Ben Bridge said securing Marriott International as the hotel operator represents a major milestone for the development.

“Partnering with a world-class hospitality brand like Sheraton validates both our vision for this project and Christchurch’s emergence as a destination for leisure and corporate travel,” Bridge said.