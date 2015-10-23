Advertisement
People aged 35-54 most likely to work on holiday

Anne Gibson
Thames-Coromandel District Council are proposing a new charge aimed at short-term holiday rental accommodation. Photo / Alan Gibson.

As the long weekend approaches, our thoughts turn to having a break away from work - but many of us will carry on with the job while we're away.

The number of New Zealanders doing some form of work while on holiday has risen, according to a survey of 1500 people.

People aged 35 to 54 are most likely to be working while on holiday and they are also the age band regarding wi-fi as essential at a holiday home.

Younger people aged 18 to 34, and those aged 55 and above are somewhat less likely to be checking their work emails or doing some form of work in their leisure time, but many of them still do.

The survey carried out this month showed an increasing number of people not completely tuning out of work when they are away from their desks.

The lure of the in-box, it seems, is far too much for them to resist.

Ninety per cent of respondents aged 35-54 will only rent a holiday home if it has wi-fi, compared to 6 per cent of the 55-plus age band regarding that as an essential element.

The Bachcare survey showed and 44 per cent of people in the middle of the age band need to do some form of work while they are on holiday, compared to 37 per cent of the age bracket 18-34 and 36 per cent of 55-plus.

And men demand the wi-fi more than women: 66 per cent of male respondents had a preference for a bach or holiday home with it compared to 62 per cent of women.

"Kiwis are working more while on holiday, with 41 per cent of respondents reporting working while on holiday in some capacity, compared to 29 per cent in 2014. Males tend to work more on holiday, as does the 35-54 demographic who are firmly entrenched in the workforce. However most kiwis still prefer to avoid work during holiday time," said the survey whose respondents included clients, non-clients and the public.
Do you work while on holiday?
59%: no way!
38%: just check work emails
3%: always need to work
[Bachcare survey]

