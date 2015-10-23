Thames-Coromandel District Council are proposing a new charge aimed at short-term holiday rental accommodation. Photo / Alan Gibson.

As the long weekend approaches, our thoughts turn to having a break away from work - but many of us will carry on with the job while we're away.

The number of New Zealanders doing some form of work while on holiday has risen, according to a survey of 1500 people.

People aged 35 to 54 are most likely to be working while on holiday and they are also the age band regarding wi-fi as essential at a holiday home.

Younger people aged 18 to 34, and those aged 55 and above are somewhat less likely to be checking their work emails or doing some form of work in their leisure time, but many of them still do.

The survey carried out this month showed an increasing number of people not completely tuning out of work when they are away from their desks.