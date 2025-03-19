“Sometimes acquisition is easier than slower growth and I’d always loved the brand. Concierge Traveller bought them about 10 years ago, and then they were quickly snapped up by a UK company, who were then purchased by a monstrous US tech company,” Pleciak said.

“You look at companies like Alquemie and just go, I’m not quite sure whether that that fit is correct, and maybe they’d be interested in having a conversation. It was as simple as picking up the phone and just saying ‘look, what are you guys up to?’.”

Pleciak said he had taken an interest in the business for a few years, but conversations to acquire it only began in December 2024.

Beyond The Blue Group Owner and chief executive, Steven Pleciak.

Pleciak couldn’t confirm the value of the deal but said it was completed through a share purchase, so there is no change to the company or staff.

Pleciak said Alquemie had revenue of more than $1 million annually.

“It’s still niche but well known for what it did. I think everyone’s happy with the results.”

“I respect the fact that [for] the previous owners it wasn’t necessarily their niche, and they’ve recognised that. But also they were very good to deal with us in terms of saying that they wanted it to go to a good home and for it to grow and develop.”

Polishing the brand

Pleciak believes there doesn’t need to be team changes or large systemic overhauls, but instead wants to polish the brand to its former glory.

He said he is definitely considering the opportunity to expand the brand into the New Zealand inbound tourism space.

“I’ve already had some feedback from offshore agencies and operators that they really want to deal with companies that can do both.”

The team at Alquemie in Sydney will complement Beyond the Blue’s existing team on the Sunshine Coast, giving more opportunities to engage with Tourism Australia and the growing industry.

Following the pandemic, Beyond the Blue had been able to return to booking levels seen beforehand, with the average booking doubling in value, Pleciak said.

That growth had supported the business to expand quickly and it now has teams in Devonport, Taupō, Nelson and Christchurch.

“It’s very much in the premium space. The mid-market has still struggled and we’ve seen that. We’ve seen a different style of traveller come through, they’re a lot more engaged with the planning process.”

He said one positive benefit for the tourism industry post-Covid is how it has encouraged them to lean into their premium branding.

“I think in the industry as inbound operators, we have recognised that we have a value in the tourism ecosystem and we shouldn’t be afraid of charging for our services.

“Now there’s a real value in what we do, and we’re not afraid to ask questions, push back, and sometimes actually say, you know what, we’re not for you.”

Pleciak’s first change upon assuming ownership has been to appoint a new manager. Sophie-Anne Burton will lead the Alquemie team in Sydney.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.