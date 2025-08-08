As part of the acquisition, Haka Tours will now operate as Intrepid DMC New Zealand Limited.

Haka House Hostels chief executive Ryan Sanders said Haka Tours is in very capable hands with the Intrepid leadership team.

As Sanders explained, the deal to take over the whole business was always part of the original deal, and something he had a lot of time to prepare for.

“In terms of the size of the business now and what we have achieved, I feel really proud,” Sanders said.

“What started as a dream when on my OE in the UK to launching the business, having never worked in tourism before, to where it is now with a global pandemic and the Christchurch earthquakes thrown in (our head office was in Christchurch) is something I will always look back on with a huge sense of achievement.”

Sanders confirmed he is 100% out of the business, but said it’s in very capable hands with the Intrepid leadership team.

Reflecting on the wider tourism industry, Sanders believes it is still yet to normalise post-Covid, but feels the recent changes to Tourism New Zealand’s strategy were the right move.

“Specific to group tours, I feel like we were ahead of the curve, focusing on small group tours as increasingly travellers are looking for more tailored and bespoke options.”

“I feel there will always be a place for small group touring, especially for those travellers who are time poor, travelling solo and want to prioritise safety.”

Sanders also announced the news on his LinkedIn, sharing in a post: “I had never worked in tourism before starting a nationwide tour company, so it really was a baptism by fire. Nor did I have any ambition to be a tour guide – to be honest, I never ran a single tour for Haka Tours in those nearly 20 years.

“But I knew I was representative of our target customer and developing the business from the standpoint of what would excite me was the best north star I could have had and is something I still do today with my other businesses.”

His focus moving forward will be his position as chief executive of Haka House Hostels, Australasia’s second-largest hostel network, which has 14 properties across New Zealand.

As for the funds he’s received from selling Haka Tours, it has gone into a new project – the purchase and restoration of Earnscleugh Castle in Central Otago, which is set to be featured in a major TV show.

Intrepid’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Brett Mitchell said that Haka Tours shares their DNA. Photo / Supplied

Important for the strategy

Intrepid Travel’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Brett Mitchell said that New Zealand has always been an important part of strengthening their operational presence.

“From the outset we always intended to acquire 100% of the business, as we saw strong alignment, culturally, strategically and commercially,” Mitchell said.

“New Zealand continues to be a core market and focus for us. It aligns with our long-term ambition to grow Intrepid’s presence in Aotearoa and invest deeper in one of our core markets.”

Mitchell explained New Zealand was Intrepid’s highest-performing market per capita, and one of the most aspirational destinations globally.

He wouldn’t confirm how much Intrepid acquired the business for, but said it was a long-term investment and that any changes would be mostly operational.

“Haka also shares our DNA. Both businesses started as homegrown startups, and both are built on a passion for adventure, connection and doing tourism responsibly.”

“While some products may still reference Haka during the transition, all branding will shift to Intrepid by the end of the year. What won’t change is the great small group experience, with local guides and local insights, and support from our global reach and operational strength.”

To help reflect the next phase of the business, Simon Mckearney has been appointed Intrepid’s first New Zealand country manager to bring both inbound and outbound operations together for the first time under a single leadership position.

“Simon is a Kiwi with more than two decades of experience in the New Zealand travel industry. He understands the market and our customers and is well respected across the sector.

“Based in Auckland, he’ll lead our operations with a focus on growing inbound and outbound travel and engaging local travellers. We’re confident he’ll grow the Intrepid brand in New Zealand and take the business to the next level.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.