Ruapehu Alpine Lifts show how the proposed gondola at Whakapapa ski area on Mt Ruapehu will look. / Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

The Government will provide Ruapehu Alpine Lifts with a $10 million loan for the construction of a high-speed gondola on the Whakapapa ski field.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones made the announcement this morning, saying the development would provide a significant boost for tourism across the central North Island.

The gondola will replace the National Chairlift and has capacity to transport up to 2,400 passengers per hour to Knoll Ridge Café in 10-person cabins.

Jones said building and operating the gondola would generate 150 direct jobs and had the potential for an additional 400 through associated activities.

"The project is estimated to attract 500,000 additional visitor days by 2025, and significantly increase the number of non-skiers visiting and using the mountain's facilities," Jones said.