“New Zealand boasts the highest boat ownership per capita in the world at 21%, reflecting an active and passionate boating community.

“We are eager to introduce our innovative premium boating subscription model, which offers boaters a new way to explore stunning waterways at home and across New Zealand and expand their boating lifestyle with opportunities at hundreds of locations around the world.”

Family operators

Scott Williamson is the owner and operator of his family business, Sports Marine, and will now own and operate the New Zealand franchise of Freedom Boat Club.

The New Zealand franchise will be owned and operated by Scott Williamson, a seasoned marine industry expert with more than two decades of experience.

Williamson and his family have been deeply involved in New Zealand’s marine industry, owning and operating their family business, Sports Marine, for more than 45 years.

“The opportunity to join the Freedom family aligns perfectly with our vision for the next phase of our business,” he said.

“Freedom’s subscription-based model enables us to connect with a new generation of boating enthusiasts and reach a broader range of boat users. We’re excited to partner with such a globally respected brand and to offer our members incredible benefits, including access to over 400 locations worldwide.”

Boating is in Williamson’s veins, after dropping out of school at 16 to work in the boat yard and help out his father with the family business.

Having taken over after his father’s retirement, he guided the family business through the Covid-19 pandemic, not shy about the changing economy’s impact on the business.

Similar to the aviation industry, parts manufacturers and boat builders were particularly hit in the pandemic’s aftermath.

Freedom’s offer to launch in New Zealand came at the right time for Williamson, offering an alternative option for Kiwis to take up boating, although directly selling boats will still be part of the Sports Marine business.

Will Sangster, Brunswick’s president of business acceleration, said forward-thinking operators like Scott were “essential to growing boating participation”.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to onboard the next generation of boaters and introduce the synergies of the Brunswick portfolio throughout New Zealand.”

The Rayglass 2350 is one of four boats available as part of membership with the Freedom Boat Club's Auckland franchise.

Subscription model

The unique subscription-based model provides members with unlimited access to the club’s home fleet of boats, with membership including a one-time joining fee and recurring monthly dues.

The Auckland chapter will operate out of Auckland’s Westhaven Marina, with membership prices starting at $429 a month, depending on the plan, and a joining fee of $7400. The only other thing you’ll pay for is the fuel you use.

While certainly an investment, Williamson said the level of service and boats on offer was a step above the competitors.

Members don’t need to worry about much, as the club takes care of boat storage, maintenance, insurance, repairs, cleaning and even fuelling before each outing.

Members also receive unlimited training from certified captains to build confidence at the helm and have the benefit of reciprocal access to boats at all Freedom locations worldwide.

There are four boats available for use in Auckland, including two Rayglass 2350s, nicknamed Alpha and Deja Vu, alongside a Sea Ray SPX230 and a Sea Ray Sun Sport 230.

All boats will be equipped with V8 Mercury Marine engines and outfitted with Navico Group electronics, giving them the latest tech with a top speed of 40 knots (75km/h).

The boats are brand new for the chapter launch and will be cycled every three years to ensure they are of the best quality.

Freedom’s largest competitor in the New Zealand market is Finnish company Skipperi, which has been operating in Auckland since 2021.

It operates a similar model with locations in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Canada and the US.

Skipperi’s New Zealand operation uses the Haines Hunter SF545 boat, with membership prices ranging from $369 a month for weekday access up to $619 a month for the full week, with additional fees for training and its Coast Guard Day Skipper Course.

With the price difference between the two options, Williamson believes they will cater to slightly different markets, although he intends to go for growth.

He said he’s working with the local boating community to grow membership. At the time of writing, there are 15 members already on board and roughly 40 more prospective.

Williamson is aiming to have 100 members by the end of the year.

“We were thrilled to officially launch Freedom Boat Club New Zealand at our first location in Westhaven [on] Thursday night. The turnout and enthusiasm from our new members and the wider boating community were incredible,” he said.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of hassle-free boating in New Zealand, and we’re excited to welcome more Kiwis to the easiest way to get out on the water.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.