Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Cruise ships are coming back to New Zealand in their hundreds

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise ship and the largest to visit New Zealand, is heading back this year. Photo / File

Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise ship and the largest to visit New Zealand, is heading back this year. Photo / File

Hopes are high that New Zealand's economy is in line for a half a billion dollar boost in the next few months as hundreds of cruise ships return to this country.

Maritime borders closed due to Covid restrictions reopened on July 31 and, judging by the numbers of scheduled cruise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism