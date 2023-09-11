Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism
Updated

Chateau Tongariro’s tangled web of cost traps taxpayers

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Chateau Tongariro was closed in February. The existential crisis it faces is related to one all Kiwis confront. Photo / Supplied

The Chateau Tongariro was closed in February. The existential crisis it faces is related to one all Kiwis confront. Photo / Supplied

OPINION: The Public Purse is a fortnightly Herald column focused on the public sector and how taxpayer money is spent.

The Chateau Tongariro is a famous building in a country too new to enduring architecture, and too geologically hostile, to have more than a handful of such places. Some say

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism