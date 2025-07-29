Air New Zealand is partnering with regional tourism organisations as part of a plan to highlight 20 emerging events. Photo / Michael Craig
Air New Zealand has launched a new programme in partnership with regional tourism organisations across the country to showcase 20 emerging events in locations the airline flies to.
The Air New Zealand Regional Event Sponsorship programme aims to support and promote domestic travel and the collective effort in building NewZealand’s event calendar, especially during shoulder and off-peak seasons.
Air New Zealand’s chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, Kiri Hannifin, said the airline’s goal was to back local events that deserved the spotlight.
“These events not only celebrate the spirit of their regions, but they also give people another reason to visit, explore, and stay a little longer. Events like the Hokitika Wild Foods Festival are a perfect example – authentically local, proudly unique, and unforgettable,” Hannifin said.
“We want to help create more of these all over the country. The kind of events that bring communities together and showcase the best of Aotearoa.”
Two very different events have been picked to launch the programme, Nelson’s The Spectacle and the Hamilton Arts Festival.
The Spectacle brings runners of all levels and backgrounds together to race through the streets of Nelson, with events ranging from one mile to a 100-mile race.
The Hamilton Arts Festival has been the Waikato’s premier arts event for 25 years, showcasing performing arts and a curated selection of national and international touring shows at the city’s award-winning Hamilton Gardens.
Hamilton & Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell said she was pleased to hear of the airline’s plans.
“This festival is iconic for our region and is identified in our regional major event strategy as an emerging anchor event,” Greenwell said.
“We look forward to working with both the arts festival team and Air New Zealand to encourage visitation to the Hamilton Arts Festival and to our mighty region.”
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston was thrilled with the initiative to encourage more visitors to the regions.
“We’ve been laser-focused on growing tourism in New Zealand and one way to do this is to encourage people to explore beyond the main tourist centres,” Upston said.
“It means more visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in our regions.”
Air New Zealand will be prioritising applicants to the sponsorship for new or emerging events that help stimulate visitation outside peak periods and align with the principles of sustainable tourism.