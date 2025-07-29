Kiri Hannifin, Air NZ chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. Photo / Dean Purcell

The first-of-its-kind sponsorship programme for Air New Zealand will support events across a range of categories, including sport, arts and culture, food and wine, music, heritage or nature.

Each event will also receive a three-year commitment to support the regions they are in, whether that’s flights, marketing and promotional activity, or investment.

Air New Zealand said there was not a specific amount allocated to the programme as its funding would be assessed case by case.

Two very different events have been picked to launch the programme, Nelson’s The Spectacle and the Hamilton Arts Festival.

The Spectacle brings runners of all levels and backgrounds together to race through the streets of Nelson, with events ranging from one mile to a 100-mile race.

The Hamilton Arts Festival has been the Waikato’s premier arts event for 25 years, showcasing performing arts and a curated selection of national and international touring shows at the city’s award-winning Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell said she was pleased to hear of the airline’s plans.

“This festival is iconic for our region and is identified in our regional major event strategy as an emerging anchor event,” Greenwell said.

“We look forward to working with both the arts festival team and Air New Zealand to encourage visitation to the Hamilton Arts Festival and to our mighty region.”

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston was thrilled with the initiative to encourage more visitors to the regions.

“We’ve been laser-focused on growing tourism in New Zealand and one way to do this is to encourage people to explore beyond the main tourist centres,” Upston said.

“It means more visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in our regions.”

Air New Zealand will be prioritising applicants to the sponsorship for new or emerging events that help stimulate visitation outside peak periods and align with the principles of sustainable tourism.

“This is just the beginning. Air New Zealand will continue to roll out support across Aotearoa, with more regions set to benefit from the programme in the coming months,” Hannifin added.

Air New Zealand has previously faced flak for high fares, especially to the regions where it is often the only airline operating.

But earlier this year the Commerce Commission decided not to initiate a market study into regional airfares.

After looking into the domestic market in February and March, the commission decided a market study was unlikely to result in cheaper prices for consumers.

It said major factors driving current concerns were structural and due to economic factors much broader than competition issues.

“Many costs occur on landing, take-off or from having a plane on the ground.”

Costs included airport landing charges, air traffic management and passenger security levies.

Airlines had faced big fee increases, the commission said, and these had to be recouped from passengers through fares.

