The new build has been designed to preserve the Lakehouse’s signature views.

The resort aims to become New Zealand's most luxury destination, with 37 bedrooms across 10 villas.

Kamana Lakehouse executive managers and Noctis project leaders David Wang and Tracey Higgins said it was aiming to create a resort that would become New Zealand’s most coveted luxury destination.

“The success we’ve enjoyed with Kamana Lakehouse has given us the platform to push creative boundaries and deliver something that will become Queenstown’s defining luxury experience and compete with the world’s finest resorts,” Wang said.

“We’re now expanding our senior leadership team with entrepreneurial, visionary talent to help us create and drive the Kamana and Noctis brands forward.”

The elevated site will have uninterrupted views of Lake Wakatipu and the Southern Alps, and features 37 bedrooms across the 10 villas.

The villas will come in three different sizes, junior, executive, and an expansive presidential suite.

The junior suites span will 289sq m and feature three bedrooms, three ensuite bathrooms, two terraces, two spa pools and dual living areas.

The executive suites will span a larger 670sq m and boast an extra bedroom and their own private wine-tasting cellar, plunge pool, gym, sauna, massage therapy room and home theatre.

The largest option is a 10-bedroom presidential penthouse that spans 1200sq m.

It features all of the aforementioned amenities and an additional pool, pool deck, pond and a three-car garage.

The $130 million resort will feature views of Lake Wakatipu and the Southern Alps, as seen in this render of one of the suite's dining rooms.

The resort will also have central amenities including an infinity pool with lake and mountain views, a day spa and wellness facilities, a yoga studio and a restaurant to showcase local cuisine.

For larger gatherings, expansive conference and event facilities will be available to accommodate up to 120 guests, with a pre-function lawn and a lake-facing terrace with panoramic views.

While Wang couldn’t confirm how much it will cost to stay in the villas, he said that Noctis draws inspiration from globally celebrated resorts like St Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Bvlgari and Banyan Tree, and aims to exist in a similar price range.

“Our ambition is to build a homegrown New Zealand brand that belongs in that same conversation, carrying the spirit of Aotearoa on to the global stage.”

Developers Coherent Hotel reported total revenue of $14.1m in 2024, with a net profit of $3.7m according to the New Zealand Companies Register.

The site is located five minutes from the centre of Queenstown, offering accessibility for travellers wanting to make the most of the tourist hotspot.

The Kamana Lakehouse team will soon begin recruiting key staff positions for the resort, although once Noctis has opened, it will operate independently from the Kamana Lakehouse.

“At this stage, our focus isn’t on headcount at Noctis, but rather on building from the incredible talent already at the heart of Kamana Lakehouse and Nest.”

“The success we’ve seen so far comes down to the passion, creativity, and care of our people, and we’re excited to give them a new canvas to work with.”

