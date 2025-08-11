Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

$130m luxury resort Noctis by Kamana with 10-bedroom penthouse, set for Queenstown opening in 2027

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Noctis by Kamana is a $130 million luxury resort development set to be built on Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu. Rendered above is the 10-bedroom presidential suite.

Noctis by Kamana is a $130 million luxury resort development set to be built on Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu. Rendered above is the 10-bedroom presidential suite.

A new $130 million luxury resort is to be developed in Queenstown, which includes a 10-bedroom penthouse spanning 1200sq m.

The resort is being developed by the Japanese and Hong Kong-backed Coherent Hotel, which also owns the neighbouring Kamana Lakehouse and the Nest restaurant on the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save