The new build has been designed to preserve the Lakehouse’s signature views.
Kamana Lakehouse executive managers and Noctis project leaders David Wang and Tracey Higgins said it was aiming to create a resort that would become New Zealand’s most coveted luxury destination.
“The success we’ve enjoyed with Kamana Lakehouse has given us the platform to push creative boundaries and deliver something that will become Queenstown’s defining luxury experience and compete with the world’s finest resorts,” Wang said.
For larger gatherings, expansive conference and event facilities will be available to accommodate up to 120 guests, with a pre-function lawn and a lake-facing terrace with panoramic views.
While Wang couldn’t confirm how much it will cost to stay in the villas, he said that Noctis draws inspiration from globally celebrated resorts like St Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Bvlgari and Banyan Tree, and aims to exist in a similar price range.
“Our ambition is to build a homegrown New Zealand brand that belongs in that same conversation, carrying the spirit of Aotearoa on to the global stage.”
Developers Coherent Hotel reported total revenue of $14.1m in 2024, with a net profit of $3.7m according to the New Zealand Companies Register.
The site is located five minutes from the centre of Queenstown, offering accessibility for travellers wanting to make the most of the tourist hotspot.
The Kamana Lakehouse team will soon begin recruiting key staff positions for the resort, although once Noctis has opened, it will operate independently from the Kamana Lakehouse.
“At this stage, our focus isn’t on headcount at Noctis, but rather on building from the incredible talent already at the heart of Kamana Lakehouse and Nest.”
“The success we’ve seen so far comes down to the passion, creativity, and care of our people, and we’re excited to give them a new canvas to work with.”
