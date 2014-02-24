Telecom head Simon Moutter. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two New Zealand companies with similar names to Telecom's newly announced internet television venture, ShowmeTV, say resulting consumer confusion will have "massive implications" on the growth of their businesses.

The directors of Show TV, a direct-to-consumer advertiser, and ShowMe, an online retailer, say neither brand has any involvement with the telecommunications provider's new online television business, which is expected to debut in the next few months.

"After many phone calls and enquiries from people genuinely confusing our company's marks and brands with Telecom's proposed new venture we felt it necessary to take steps to clarify the situation," said Darryl Clarke, a director of Show TV and spokesman for the two brands.

"It was with huge surprise on Friday morning that we learnt about this in the press. It has been distressing over the weekend for our entire management team as we watch Telecom move in on our well established brands."

Show Television, owned by importer and distributor Southern Cross Promotions, promotes Show TV branded product - such as cookware and cooking accessories - direct to consumers via television and consumer shows throughout Australasia.