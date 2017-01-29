The Spark Head Office on Victoria Street. Photo / Getty

Spark is looking into providing customers a free landline re-route when things go wrong with its mobile network.

A countrywide network outage yesterday rendered many mobile phones useless.

Spark's staff are investigating why a bypass system didn't kick in after a hardware fault on one of its exchanges.

While the error was corrected in the afternoon, intermittent disruptions affecting text, call and data services continued into the evening.

CEO Home, Mobile and Business Jason Paris says the event was a one-off that caught them off guard.