NZ's ten fastest cities for broadband

Rotorua and Porirua have faster internet than major centres Auckland and Wellington, new figures released by Chorus show.

Dunedin has the fastest internet in the country by a long shot after winning the Chorus Gigatown competition, giving the southern city the fastest internet speeds in the southern hemisphere.

The telecommunication company showed Dunedin was way out in front of other New Zealand centres, with an average connection speed of 196Mbps. By comparison, North Shore - which is in second place - had an average speed of 54Mbps.

Auckland clocks in at 45.4Mbps, lagging behind North Shore City, Rotorua District (52.8Mbps), and Porirua City (47.7Mbps). Manukau City came in behind Auckland at 45Mbps.

The capital didn't make the top ten despite nearby centres Lower Hutt and Porirua placing.