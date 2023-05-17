Budget 2023 could reveal funding for a rural fibre extension, but immediate expectations aren’t high for the estimated half-billion-dollar project.

“We would be willing to contribute this investment towards extending our fibre network in an environment that supports long-term investment,” JB Rousselot told the Tuanz Rural Connectivity Symposium in Christchurch yesterday, without specifying an amount.

“With the right partnerships between industry, government, and consumers, we believe New Zealand can and should aim to go further than 90 per cent fibre coverage,” Rousselot said.

“We think New Zealand should have an aspiration to reach 95 per cent coverage and unlock some of the estimated $16.5b of economic benefits from rural access to very high-speed networking.”

This morning, a Chorus spokesman said the company has “ongoing conversations” with MBIE over fibre backhaul and fibre-to-the-premise expansion.

The Chorus boss also flagged his company’s intention to retire the copper network within the next 10 years and become an all-fibre company.

The new regulator regime allows Chorus to switch off copper in areas where UFB fibre or an equivalent service is available, under a series of consumer protections policed by the Commerce Commission.

Earlier this month, the Government confirmed that Spark, One and 2degrees will be directly allocated 5G spectrum, rather than having to bid for it at a Crown auction. As a quid pro quo, each telco will spend $24m on expanding mobile and fixed-wireless broadband in regional and rural areas between now and 2025.

MBIE is also fielding applications for the $15m Remote Users Scheme, closing in June, which provides a subsidy of up to $2000 to connect a remote rural property to a broadband service such as Starlink.

Chorus saw its net profit fall to $9m for the six months to December 30, 2022, from a year-ago $42m.

Revenue was up 4 per cent to $487m.

A final dividend of 25.5 cents per share is expected to be announced in August to meet its guidance of a 42.5 cps dividend for the full year.

Shares closed Wednesday at $8.40, for a $3.7b market cap.

The stock is up 13.8 per cent over the past 12 months.



