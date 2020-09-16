ANZ agri economist Susan Kilsby said the timing of the price gain, when dairy factories are running at capacity to process milk as the October season peak approaches, was a positive sign but that market conditions were difficult to read due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But as New Zealand heads towards what is likely to be its largest recession in a lifetime, Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the economy would take higher milk prices as a positive.
He said the underlying picture was that demand for dairy was still there and prices were at a stable level.
GDP data out tomorrow is set to show the economy took a big hit over the June quarter which, together with the slight decline in the March quarter, will make for two successive quarters of decline - thereby meeting the technical definition of recession.
Penny, who has forecast a $6.50/kg milk price for the current season, said he remained cautiously optimistic on the dairy price outlook.
"In the short term, we have allowed for prices to fall as New Zealand production rises towards its peak, before prices firm again later in the season," he said.
"However, it's still early days in the season, and the uncertainties around the Covid impact through the full dairy season remain large," Penny said.
Rabobank's US-based dairy analyst Thomas Bailey said this morning's GDT auction indicated a firming of global demand as buyers, who had been holding back waiting for market direction, stepped up their purchases.
He suggested skim milk powder was being singled out for buying because it can be stored for long periods.
"Skim milk powder prices are now back to February price levels and at significant premiums to the international market," he said in a commentary.
"Several factors are creating this rally in skim milk powder, the preference for New Zealand product remains a key dynamic," he said.
There was also a shift occurring in procurement strategies related to Covid-19, as food security became a priority.