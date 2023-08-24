Advertisement
Stock Takes: A2 Milk’s can conundrum - what to do with a mountain of money

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Fletcher Building and retailers Michael Hill and Hallenstein Glasson Holdings could show signs of a consumption crunch this NZ earnings season. Here's the stocks investors will be watching this month & why.

A2 Milk is facing a problem most other companies would love to have: what to do with a mountain of cash.

The company’s annual net profit was a creditable $144.8 million, up 26.2 per cent on the previous year, but the market punished the stock for what was deemed to

