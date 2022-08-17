Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Seeka's wild ride through a stormy half year for horticulture

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Like others in the horticulture sector, Seeka has had a severe labour shortage. Photo / File

Like others in the horticulture sector, Seeka has had a severe labour shortage. Photo / File

"Toughing it out" during a maelstrom of events from weather damage, extreme worker shortages and soaring costs to lower fruit yields enabled listed horticulture group Seeka to lift its net profit and revenue for the first six months of FY22.

Unaudited net profit at $21.5 million for the half year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies