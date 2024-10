Scott St John is to step down from Fonterra's board. Photo / File

Fonterra says Scott St John will step down from its board, effective from March next year.

St John has been an independent director of the co-op for seven years.

Chairman Peter McBride said St John had decided to leave due to workload and governance commitments.

“I’d like to thank Scott for the time and energy he’s given Fonterra and its farmers,” McBride said.

“Scott has brought to the board his vast knowledge of financial markets and passion for innovation,” he said.