Bulk cargo revenue increased $4.3m, or 67.4 per cent, to $10.6m driven by a 75.6 per cent increase in log exports to 0.82m tonnes.

Container services revenue rose 10.5 per cent to $19.1m, as container volumes increased 8.3 per cent to 80,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEU).

Revenue for the nine months rose 8.4 per cent to $83.0m and its profit for the period gained by just under 1 per cent to $18.4m.

Looking ahead, Napier Port said the impact of the current Covid Alert Level 4 lockdown would depend on how the situation develops.

Napier Port is deemed an essential business and remains open to support the flow of cargo.

The company did not change its existing guidance for the year to September, which is for an underlying profit of between $39m to $42m.

Log export volume increased by 36.1 per cent to 2.2m tonnes for the nine-month period because of sustained strong log export market conditions.

In the previous year, bulk cargo volumes were weakened when forestry stopped because of the level 4 lockdown.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said the year to date had been challenging.

"Missing container ship calls – 15 in the past three months – and a lack of schedule integrity resulting in the flow-on disruption to supply chains is now a feature of the New Zealand supply chain," he said.

"We do not see signs of this supply chain disruption abating in the immediate future," he said.

Over the nine months, Napier Port had invested $76.3m in capital assets, further progressing its strategic infrastructure development programme, led by the 6 Wharf development project.