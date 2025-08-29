Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Zuru nappy trial: JJK’s defence lawyer says Zuru’s claims relied on an unproven lack of good faith

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZ Herald Business Investigations Reporter Matt Nippert on the drama of the Zuru nappy trial.

The defence in the Zuru nappy trial has closed saying the court should focus on evidence of a Tall Blacks legend who highlighted both the good faith of the JJK Group and the tactics of Zuru.

JJK lawyer Sam Lowery said Kirk Penney’s position – having exited JJK by selling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save