Victoria’s Secret to open first full store at Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport’s chief commercial officer, Mark Thomson, said Victoria’s Secret’s arrival is part of a wider transformation.

“Victoria’s Secret is one of the world’s most iconic lingerie and beauty brands, and we’re delighted to welcome the store to Auckland Airport.

“Our airside retail offering is going to be transformed over the coming year, bringing a fresh, modern experience to AKL [Auckland airport] that goes beyond traditional shopping,” Thomson said.

“This is just the beginning of a series of changes that travellers can expect to see in 2026. In addition to Victoria’s Secret, the Auckland duty-free offer will undergo a significant transformation in both departures and arrivals.”

The Victoria’s Secret vice-president of travel retail, Helly Ding, said it was an exciting milestone to return to New Zealand.

“The expansion in the Asia-Pacific region represents a significant step forward in our global growth strategy and our commitment to bringing the iconic Victoria’s Secret experience to customers worldwide,” Ding said.

“We are deeply grateful for the exceptional partnership with Lagardere Travel Retail NZ and Auckland Airport, whose collaboration made this long-awaited store possible for Kiwi travellers.”

Thomson said it had been eight years since the duty-free areas were fully refurbished, and redesigning the duty-free offering with Lagardere means the airport can welcome more brands and products worth making time for.

He said a key driver for partnering with Lagardere was its ability to bring sought-after international brands to Auckland, as well as supporting local offerings.

The works to revamp the space will begin in January after preparation work starting in November, with the new Auckland duty-free space set to be completed in stages across the year.

Thomson said the aim will be targeting a younger generation of travellers through improved spaces for testing and tasting, as well as expanded ranges of fragrance, cosmetics, beauty and wellness products.

The departure duty-free area on level one of Auckland Airport will also have new views of the runway.

“The construction work means travellers will notice some changes from early next year, while we move stores around and refit spaces. We do ask that travellers are patient as we conduct the work.”

Auckland Airport has continued to open new stores over the second half of 2025, including Boh Runga Jewellery for gifts and keepsakes, and the therapeutic skincare range Aotea.

The international landside food court has also been upgraded, with a new-look space featuring a 15% increase in seating capacity and more places to charge devices, delivered in time for the busy summer peak coming up.

Thomson said the airport would also be evolving the overall airside offer beyond duty free, including food and beverage as well as the dining and dwell areas.

“We look forward to revealing more plans soon.”

