Premium
Venison pet food businesses Wilder & Hunt and Huntaway Wild go into liquidation owing $1m

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Huntaway Pet Food, now in liquidation, sold premium raw venison dog food largely into the United States.

Premium venison dog food retailer Wilder & Hunt and its subsidiary Huntaway Wild owe roughly a combined $1 million as liquidators begin their probe into the companies’ collapse.

The company sold hypoallergenic frozen raw dog food, treats, functional chews and toppers, largely into the US market through a subsidiary incorporated

