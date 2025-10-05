Advertisement
Tip Top turns 90: CEO on challenges, growth and bringing back a highly requested ice cream

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Tip Top is celebrating 90 years since the company began as a small Wellington milk bar.

Tip Top is celebrating nine decades of ice creams, popsicles and slushies with the return of a fan favourite for a limited time.

Putting nostalgia aside briefly, chief executive Ben Schurr said the business is continuing to invest and innovate as it heads towards 100 years.

Tip Top started

