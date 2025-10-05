“Our biggest challenge at Tip Top is to make sure we keep making ice cream that Kiwis love, and that people eat. We’ve always got a changing demographic here in New Zealand, so you’ve got to stay in touch with that.”

According to Schurr, the business represents over 50% of the New Zealand ice cream market, making around 40 million litres of ice cream per year.

Rachel Hunter in the Tip Top Trumpet advertisement from the 1980s. Photo / Supplied

Tip Top employs about 300 people across its Mt Wellington factory (once the largest in the Southern Hemisphere), sales, operations and business teams.

The business has gone through several owners, from General Foods in 1964 to Goodman Fielder in 1987, Heinz in 1992, West Australia’s Peters and Brownes in 1997, Kiwi Dairy Co in 2000 and Fonterra in 2001.

Perhaps the biggest change in its recent history, though, was its sale by Fonterra to global dairy giant Froneri for $380 million in 2019.

At the time, the sale represented a gain of around $100m on book value for Fonterra, which sold the business because it had reached maturity as an investment for the co-operative.

Tip Top was founded in 1935, with Albert Hayman and Leonard Malaghan opening a small milk bar in Wellington. The business has since grown to become one of New Zealand’s biggest corporations.

Schurr, who worked on Tip Top’s sale as part of Fonterra’s merger and acquisition team, said ice cream had never suited the New Zealand dairy giant’s focus.

“It’s something to be celebrated as a treat, and that didn’t really fit with the concept of dairy nutrition, dairy for life, and all that Fonterra is about. Even though we do use a lot of fresh milk and cream, of course.

“Within Fonterra, being a tiny little ice cream company within the big chilled dairy business, which is within the huge ingredients and commodity dairy business, it was always last in line in terms of investment.”

Schurr said Froneri had invested in the business significantly, particularly in and around its factory.

Froneri says it has made significant reinvestment in the Mt Wellington factory since buying Tip Top from Fonterra.

Over the last six years, the business has replaced almost all of its production lines, and the remainder have been given a complete overhaul with upgraded technology.

He said it had spent roughly tens of millions each year on its factory, with greater outlay in Froneri’s first few years in charge to replace ageing machinery. More recent spending has been focused on site services and improvements behind the scenes.

Schurr said price increases had been necessary recently as the cost of ingredients has risen, with “extremely high” dairy prices in particular – milk prices are up 16.3% in the 12 months to August, according to the latest Stats NZ Selected Price Index.

“It’s a real challenge to us to manage the efficiency of our operations and make sure we can continue to make products of the quality that people want, but also at the prices that people are willing to pay.

“Everybody knows the New Zealand economy at the moment is really tough. Kiwis are really scraping by week to week in terms of what they can spend on anything, and especially food.”

Tip Top has become an iconic New Zealand brand in the decades since it was established.

As for the recent performance of the business, Schurr said it had been “quite a challenging year” and expected revenue to be down year-on-year.

In Froneri’s last financial result for the year ended December 31, 2024, it reported total revenue of $207.8m, up from $186.4m the year prior. Profit for the business also grew, up from $14.4m to $18.9m.

Schurr said this year’s performance has come down to a combination of changes in some of Tip Top’s export markets, as well as Kiwis spending less in supermarkets and out-of-home stores like petrol stations.

He said the company remained focused on the domestic and Pacific Island markets in the near term.

“Tip Top’s been the category leader in New Zealand and ice cream for decades. In terms of driving new innovation and driving excitement to everybody in New Zealand and ice cream, it’s really up to us to do that. To an extent, we’re just trying to catch up on lost ground in terms of what we’re doing.”

Schurr revealed the business is celebrating its 90th birthday by bringing back the Toppa, the ice cream most requested by New Zealanders for a return to production since being discontinued in 2014.

“Many people say it’s their favourite ice cream, so we’ll see if they love it by bringing it back just for a little bit of nostalgia and excitement.

“Celebrating the 90th birthday is really important because we respect and we want to acknowledge all the love that Kiwis give to Tip Top every day. It’s important for us to celebrate that with all our Kiwi consumers.”

Tip Top is bringing back its Toppa ice cream for its 90th birthday. Photo / Tip Top

Regarding Tip Top’s future, Schurr likened its age to his upbringing playing cricket, and the common feeling during the “nervous 90s” before reaching a century.

“When you reach 90, everything changes and you become so worried about stuffing things up and stumbling at that final hurdle that you lose focus on why you’re at the crease to start off with. I’m really focused on making sure that we don’t do that.”

