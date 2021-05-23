The Warehouse to stop selling fireworks

Should private fireworks be banned? Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / NZ Herald

Fireworks will no longer be sold at the Warehouse.

The company said the decision to discontinue the sale of fireworks was driven by customer research, which showed that more than half of those surveyed preferred to attend public fireworks displays than have fireworks at home.

Twenty-eight per cent didn't participate in fireworks at all.

Chief product officer Tania Benyon said the sale of fireworks no longer held true to The Warehouse values.

"Like any of our product ranges, we assess them and we and make changes accordingly," she said.