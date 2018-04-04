The Warehouse reverses position, hopes to stay in Kaikohe

The Warehouse store in Kaikohe. Photo/Peter de Graaf

New Zealand's largest general merchandise chain has just reversed its position on its Kaikohe store, saying it hopes to stay open because it is in discussions with the landlord.

"The Warehouse Kaikohe not closing after all. The Warehouse is delighted to announce that its Kaikohe store landlord got in touch this morning, and has asked to re-enter lease negotiations," it said.

That followed a media statement sent to the Herald earlier this morning, saying due to negotiations with the landlord, it had informed staff yesterday that the store would shut.

Just over four hours later, the position appears to have reversed.



"The Warehouse is now confident that its Kaikohe store will remain open, pending final contract confirmation," the latest statement said.



Pejman Okhovat, Warehouse chief executive, said he was thrilled The Warehouse would still be able to keep the store open.



"We've always wanted to stay in Kaikohe, that's why we'd been working hard with the landlord to negotiate new leasing terms since July last year, and we're really pleased he's now decided to agree on a new lease," he said.



The 33 permanent team members (full and part-time) will remain employed by The Warehouse.