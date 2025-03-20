The Warehouse Group has revealed its half-year results for the six months ended January 26. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Group reported its half-year results for the six months ended January 26, revealing a revenue drop of 1.6% from the first half of 2024.

The group’s revenue declined to $1.6 billion in the first half of 2024, with same-store sales down 1.1% in the same period.

The group’s net profit after tax was $11.8m, up from the first half of last year’s $23.7m loss.

Earnings before interest and tax (ebit) also fell to $38.8m, down from $62.8m in the prior corresponding period.

The retailer forecast a second-half ebit loss of about $14m.