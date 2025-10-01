Earnings before interest and tax, or operating profit, was $1.3m - down from $28.9m in 2024 - but within the company’s forecast range.

While sales were positive, a 140 basis point decrease in Group gross profit margin significantly impacted operating profit, the company said in its market announcement.

Chief executive Mark Stirton said the group was sharpening its focus on “disciplined execution” to lift performance.

“In FY25, we reset how we operate. We simplified our organisational structure and returned to a brand-led model with retail ways of working. We also reset our pricing, improved our product range, and controlled costs and capital expenditure.

“Customers are responding well to our new ranges and pricing, with higher conversion and more units sold, especially in home, apparel, toys, and health and beauty. Stronger second-half sales show that when we get the offer right, customers respond quickly.”

Chair Dame Joan Withers echoed the sentiment, and said 2025 was a year of decisive change and deployment of the brand-led strategy outlined last year.

“Economic and retail conditions in New Zealand remain extremely challenging. Unemployment and inflation remain comparatively high, and consumer confidence is down, putting further pressure on discretionary spending and intensifying retail competition.

“Against that backdrop, The Warehouse Group held its top line, improved sales in the second half, and made meaningful progress on cost control. While profitability is not where we want it to be, the decisions made this year have laid the foundation for improved margin and bottom line performance as the economic recovery unfolds.”

