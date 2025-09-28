“The combined effect caused the company to have negative cashflow issues which meant that it could not sustain attending to its fixed and variable business expenses, nor its tax obligations when they fell due,” Patel wrote.
Patel was apppointed by Guddo Khan and Shally Rana, directors and shareholders of S S Bakers, Z M R Foods and Cheetal Foods.
Patel said he was working with lawyer Shaheen Azmi.
The two met with staff last Tuesday to let them know about the situation.
Patel told the Herald: “They made gourmet pies and cakes and savouries. It was a very big operation with 35 staff and one franchised store.”
One franchised business is unaffected.
Thousands of dollars in holiday pay and wages are owed.
“The welfare of the employees - approximately 35 - was paramount and some of these employees have work visas attached to this company.
“It is anticipated that the business will be sold as a going concern with very minimal disruption for all parties concerned and with the support of the landlord,” Patel’s initial liquidation reports on the businesses said.
Cheetal Foods alone owes $196,000 in holiday pay to staff and a further $9000 in wages.
That company owes IRD $399,000.
How much money could be realised by selling the companies is regarded as commercially sensitive so has not been stated in the accounts.