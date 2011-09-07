Supermarket dumps our cheese to put 'Australia first'

Supermarket chain Coles has dumped NZ as a supplier for its house brand cheese. Photo / Thinkstock

Australian supermarket chain Coles has dumped New Zealand as a supplier for its house brand cheese.

New Zealand has provided about half the cheese used in the chain's generic brand, but Coles will now switch to southern New South Wales co-operative Bega Cheese as part of its "Australian first" policy. The five-year contract signed with Bega, displacing the more than 9000 tonnes at present crossing the Tasman, hands the co-operative 100 per cent of Coles' house brand business.

Bega Cheese will need to acquire an extra 70 million litres of milk, and up to 70 new suppliers, to supply the 19,000 tonnes a year required under the deal. The contract, representing about 10 per cent of Bega's business, will also mean the upgrading of its Coburg, Melbourne, plant, and provide a further 30 jobs.

Coles merchandise director John Durkan said the chain had sought a partnership that sourced all its house brand cheese from within Australia.

Bega Cheese chief executive Aidan Coleman said that the contract would inject an extra A$30 million ($38.4 million) directly into the Australian dairy industry.