Retail spending dips 0.5% in September as growth streak ends

The only category within the month to report spending growth was hospitality, which recorded a rise of 1.5% (up $22m).

The non-retail (excluding services) category remained unchanged month-on-month.

That category includes medical and other healthcare, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery, and other non-retail industries.

Spending in the services category, which includes repair and maintenance, and personal care, funeral, and other personal services, was down by 1% or $4.0m.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), decreased from August 2025 by 0.4% or $34m.

In actual terms, cardholders made 168 million transactions across all industries in September 2025, with an average value of $54 per transaction.

The total amount spent using electronic cards was $9.1 billion.

September quarter

Stats NZ also reported the data for the September quarter compared to the June quarter, which showed a positive three-month trend.

Spending in the retail industries increased by 0.6% or $128m over the quarter and spending in the core retail industries increased by 0.7% or $136m.

Almost every category recorded spending growth over the quarter, with motor vehicles (excluding fuel) recording the largest increase, up 2.7% or $16m.

Hospitality spending rose by 1.4% (up $62m) over the quarter, consumables spending grew by 1% (up $81m), and apparel was up 0.4% (up $3.7m).

The categories with the only spending contraction over the quarter were fuel, down 1% or $14m, and durables, down 0.4% or $20m.

The non-retail (excluding services) category was up by 1.5% or $101m and the services category was also up 1.5% or $18m.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail) increased by 0.7% (up $209m) compared with the June 2025 quarter.

