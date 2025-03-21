There is ample on-street and off-street parking within an 800-metre walk of the store
The Government removed the need for district plans to include parking provisions in February 2022, she said.
Residents on a community Facebook page have been vocal. One wrote, “chaos doesn’t even begin to describe it”.
“I’ve seen articles about how they’ve brought 250 jobs to the area. Only problem is ... they don’t have a single staff car park,” one resident told the Herald, calling it a “s*** show”.
Another pointed to a car parked over a footpath on a traffic island, a route normally used by elderly people on mobility scooters to get to medical centres, the pharmacy, banks and grocery shops.
A Foodstuffs spokesman said the new Pak’nSave has been popular, with more than 5700 customers visiting on its opening day, February 25.
The supermarket expects staff to park safely and legally, he said.
“There is ample on-street and off-street parking within an 800m walk of the store,” he said.
“We appreciate the community’s patience as our team settles into their routines.”
The Herald understands night-time staff can park on site for safety reasons.
Auckland Transport’s head of parking compliance Rick Bidgood said his agency had not received a spike in parking complaints near the new supermarket.
“Traffic movements around new-build supermarkets can often take several months to settle,” he said.
Traffic movements around new-build supermarkets can often take several months to settle
A nearby local business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said there had been an influx of cars, many parking illegally.
Once he set up barriers around his own car parks to stop non-customers from using them, he hadn’t personally had a problem.
Another resident told the Herald they had endured disruption and noise during the supermarket’s construction with good grace.
“We weren’t too worried as we all knew it wouldn’t last forever,” the resident said.
But the parking problems following the supermarket’s opening have left the community with “nowhere to park outside their own home”, they said.
“And I feel sorry for the staff members who get ... tickets because they have to park illegally just to get to work.”
Pak’nSave Highland Park owner-operator Wade Brown last month said its opening day had been a big success.
“We had people lined up with trolleys before the ribbon was even cut,” he said. “We’re thrilled by the response.”
Pak’nSave Highland Park
- Anticipated land, building valuations on completion: $100m;
- Store owner/operators Wade and Diana Brown;
- Address: 503 Pakuranga Rd, East Auckland;
- Site, building owned by Foodstuffs North Island subsidiary Wai-iti Developments;
- Builder: Legacy Construction;
- Staff: around 250;
- Car parks: 329;
- Extra shops: up to five in an extra retail area of 450sq m.