There is ample on-street and off-street parking within an 800-metre walk of the store Foodstuffs Spokesperson

The Government removed the need for district plans to include parking provisions in February 2022, she said.

Residents on a community Facebook page have been vocal. One wrote, “chaos doesn’t even begin to describe it”.

“I’ve seen articles about how they’ve brought 250 jobs to the area. Only problem is ... they don’t have a single staff car park,” one resident told the Herald, calling it a “s*** show”.

Another pointed to a car parked over a footpath on a traffic island, a route normally used by elderly people on mobility scooters to get to medical centres, the pharmacy, banks and grocery shops.

Residents and posters on a community Facebook page say some cars block access to shops for elderly people on mobility scooters. Photo / Supplied

A Foodstuffs spokesman said the new Pak’nSave has been popular, with more than 5700 customers visiting on its opening day, February 25.

The supermarket expects staff to park safely and legally, he said.

“There is ample on-street and off-street parking within an 800m walk of the store,” he said.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as our team settles into their routines.”

The Herald understands night-time staff can park on site for safety reasons.

Pak'nSave staff have been leaving behind rubbish on their breaks, local residents say. Photo / Supplied

One resident says staff are taking breaks on traffic islands, which seems a health and safety risk. Photo / Supplied

Staff enjoy a break near the new $100m store. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Transport’s head of parking compliance Rick Bidgood said his agency had not received a spike in parking complaints near the new supermarket.

“Traffic movements around new-build supermarkets can often take several months to settle,” he said.

Traffic movements around new-build supermarkets can often take several months to settle Rick Bidgood Auckland Transport

A nearby local business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said there had been an influx of cars, many parking illegally.

Once he set up barriers around his own car parks to stop non-customers from using them, he hadn’t personally had a problem.

Residents say they have had trouble getting parks outside their own homes since the store opened. Photo / Supplied

Another resident told the Herald they had endured disruption and noise during the supermarket’s construction with good grace.

“We weren’t too worried as we all knew it wouldn’t last forever,” the resident said.

But the parking problems following the supermarket’s opening have left the community with “nowhere to park outside their own home”, they said.

Customers faced queues on the day the Highland Park Pak'nSave store opened.

“And I feel sorry for the staff members who get ... tickets because they have to park illegally just to get to work.”

Pak’nSave Highland Park owner-operator Wade Brown last month said its opening day had been a big success.

“We had people lined up with trolleys before the ribbon was even cut,” he said. “We’re thrilled by the response.”

Pak’nSave Highland Park