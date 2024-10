Retailer PK Furniture has gone into receivership. Photo / supplied

Retailer PK Furniture - which has close to 150 staff and 17 stores - has gone into receivership.

The company, which advertises itself as New Zealand's lowest-priced furniture retailer, has stores across the North Island.

Receiver Andrew McKay, of BDO, told the Herald the chain employed between 140 and 150 staff and that it would continue to trade.

The receivers were looking for a buyer, he said.

He could not reveal the extent of the chain's debt.