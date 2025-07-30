Advertisement
Paper Plus bounces back to profit, gets $700k shareholder boost

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Paper Plus is back in the black after posting a $218,000 profit for the year. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Paper Plus New Zealand has returned to profit and renegotiated its loans from the BNZ after raising $700,000 in new capital from its shareholders.

The stationery and book retailer reported a $218,000 profit for the year ended March 31, 2025 bouncing back from a $553,000 loss in 2024, according to

