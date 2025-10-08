Jackson founded Cooks Coffee via a merger of four companies, and the company acquired the global rights to the Esquires Coffee brand (excluding Australia and New Zealand) in 2013.

The Esquires cafes will be established inside the Tesco stores with full cafe layouts offering extensive food and refreshment options.

Tesco's Ardkeen Waterford location is one of five Ireland stores that will partner with Kiwi-owned Cooks Coffee Company and its Esquire brand cafes.

Financial growth

In the business’ latest full-year financial result for the year ended March 31, Cooks Coffee reported total revenue of $6.73 million, up 43% from $4.70m in FY2024.

The business’ earnings before interest and tax (ebit) or operating profit grew significantly, up from $179,000 in 2024 to $1.1m in 2025.

Cooks Coffee’s bottom line also improved, the business recording a net profit of $813,000 for 2025, up from a loss of $356,000 in 2024 from continuing operations. When including the loss from discontinued operations, the business made a net loss in 2024 of $6.36m.

Growth in the UK and Ireland market was also strong, total franchisee store sales in UK & Ireland up 36% to $79.6m, compared with $58.2m in 2024.

However, the business has recently been under financial pressure. Total equity in the company was -$2.89m, reflecting primarily due to prior period non-cash writedowns in the past.

Store numbers for the brand continue to grow: 89 group sites in the UK and Ireland, up 19% from 75 in April 2024.

The company also signed a Master Franchise Agreement in May 2025 to develop into the rapidly growing Indian market. This will expand the business’ presence in the area. It has stores in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The business’ share price is $0.21, down 28.8% over the past year.

