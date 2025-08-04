Advertisement
Nick Mowbray’s former business partner Grant Taylor settles in Zuru nappy trial

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Rascals co-founder Grant Taylor has settled ahead of a trial involving the company and former business partner Nick Mowbray.

A long-brewing trial between nappy entrepreneurs and rival diaper firms took a dramatic turn this morning after it was revealed Nick Mowbray’s former high school friend and one-time business partner Grant Taylor had settled on the eve of trial.

Taylor and his sister had co-founded Rascals

