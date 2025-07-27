Advertisement
Premium

New York Bagels enters liquidation after 30 years, $84,000 owed to IRD

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland-based New York Bagels has gone into liquidation. Photo / Supplied

Auckland bagel manufacturer and supplier New York Bagels has gone into liquidation after almost 30 years in business.

Paul Manning and Thomas Rodewald of BDO NZ were appointed as liquidators before vacating the position, later to be filled by Steven Khov and Kieran Jones.

The business had two shareholders, Zacura

