New World said if customers vote to pay for bags, it will give the proceeds away to a variety of community and environmental causes. Photo / File

New World said if customers vote to pay for bags, it will give the proceeds away to a variety of community and environmental causes. Photo / File

New World is asking customers to vote on whether to keep plastic bags free - or to introduce a five or 10 cent charge for each bag.

The supermarket chain said if customers vote to pay for bags, it will give the proceeds away to a variety of community and environmental causes including Seacleaners, who work to remove rubbish from New Zealand waterways.

New World customers can submit a vote online at www.bagvote.co.nz from today through to midnight on 8 October 2017.

New World will publish the results on October 10.

"We have been working on a wide variety of environmental initiatives for years now, but the one issue that seems to really energise our customers is the topic of plastic shopping bags," Foodstuffs managing director Steve Anderson.