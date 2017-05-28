Nelson continues to top ASB's regional economic scorecard thanks to booming tourism, horticulture and viticulture sectors but Auckland is sliding as it hits capacity constraints in construction.
Northland's economy has had a surprising lift in activity after falling for the past two quarters.
ASB's regional economic scoreboard takes the latest quarterly regional economic statistics and ranks the performance of New Zealand's 16 regional council areas. The fastest-growing regions gain the highest ratings and a good performance by the national economy raises ratings across the board.
Ratings are based on measures such as employment, construction, retail trade and house prices.
Nelson's second-straight quarter at the top was a result of booming tourism, horticulture, viticulture and construction, said ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.