My Food Bag shares up 8% as sales momentum shifts

My Food Bag shares have rallied after the company marginally reversed its delivery decline and signalled further positive sales momentum in its outlook.
The meal-kit delivery company posted full-year revenue of $162.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31, down slightly on the prior year. Net profit after tax (npat) rose 5% year-on-year to $6.3m.
The previous financial year included part of a 53rd week based on where My Food Bag’s weekly delivery cycle fell.
Accounting for this, second-half revenue for the 2025 financial year reached $79.9m, a 5% increase on a normalised basis and up 1.9% from the first half.