My Food Bag shares up 8% as sales momentum shifts

Mark Winter, chief executive of My Food Bag, says demand is picking up.

My Food Bag shares have rallied after the company marginally reversed its delivery decline and signalled further positive sales momentum in its outlook.

The meal-kit delivery company posted full-year revenue of $162.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31, down slightly on the prior year. Net profit after tax (npat) rose 5% year-on-year to $6.3m.

The previous financial year included part of a 53rd week based on where My Food Bag’s weekly delivery cycle fell.

Accounting for this, second-half revenue for the 2025 financial year reached $79.9m, a 5% increase on a normalised basis and up 1.9% from the first half.

