Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Milk and bread to the door? Supermarkets adapt as small order deliveries take off

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Grocery delivery app Milkrun is experiencing an increase in orders as more Kiwis choose delivery for everyday staples. Photo / Supplied

Grocery delivery app Milkrun is experiencing an increase in orders as more Kiwis choose delivery for everyday staples. Photo / Supplied

Popping to the supermarket for milk and bread is becoming a thing of the past for some shoppers who are dialling up a same-day delivery online to get essentials delivered.

The popularity of apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and now Milkrun is so strong, some local supermarkets are having

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail