Malabar Group chairman M.P. Ahammed said the agreement significantly bolstered its efforts to enter New Zealand.

“This agreement not only allows us to strengthen economic ties but also provides us with an opportunity to introduce our products and services to a whole new audience,” Ahammed said.

“By capitalising on the opportunities presented by this bilateral trade agreement, Malabar Gold and Diamonds marks a significant milestone in our overarching vision to become the world’s number one jewellery retailer.”

Minister for Trade Todd McClay met members of Malabar's executive team while signing a free-trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates last September.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the UAE Ahmad Zakkout said it was encouraging to see the agreement driving increased trade and investment so soon.

He said he was excited to continue fostering investment and business opportunities between New Zealand and the UAE.

An interesting part of the company’s entrance into New Zealand is its charitable efforts.

Malabar contributes 5% of all profits to a range of health, housing, education, and other initiatives in each country it operates in, with New Zealand set to benefit.

Malabar Group vice-chairman K.P. Abdul Salam said that while the group’s growth has been rapid, it has remained firmly aligned with its ESG principles.

“With a 100% track record of strict compliance with local regulations, our expansion into New Zealand will uphold our commitment to operating as a model organisation that prioritises responsibility and sustainability in every aspect of its business,” Salam said.

With roughly $6.2 billion in annual turnover, there is a significant amount of resources that could be diverted to help communities across the country.

Although no opening date has been revealed for the first New Zealand store, it is sure to interest the main jewellery industry players, including Michael Hill, Pandora, and Pascoes.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.