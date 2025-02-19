Look Sharp sells a range of costumes and other consumer goods. Photo / Nick Reed

Look Sharp sells a range of costumes and other consumer goods. Photo / Nick Reed

Discount store Look Sharp has been fined in Auckland District Court after pleading guilty to making misleading representations about product prices and consumers’ rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

The breach of the Fair Trading Act resulted in a fine for Walond Ltd, trading as Look Sharp, of $292,500.

Commerce Commission general manager Vanessa Horne said Look Sharp had frequent and widespread pricing errors over a substantial period, “some of which meant customers paid as much as 33% more for a product than the advertised shelf price”.

“Incorrect pricing was so widespread by late 2022 that Look Sharp started to display signs in a number of stores that stated there may be discrepancies between label prices and actual prices.”

She said incorrect pricing had financial impacts and could lead to consumers feeling pressured at the check-out, which can cause stress, frustration and loss of confidence.