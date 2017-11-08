CBDs are coping with retail challenges. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

With the growing trend of online retail and large format retail, Hawke's Bay's central business districts are increasingly reliant on hospitality and service providers to draw customers and maintain vibrancy.

Property advisors and valuation firm Logan Stone have released results from its twice-yearly retail occupancy survey. Logan Stone director, Frank Spencer says tailored retail environments with cafes, restaurants, banks and hairdressers is the recipe for success.

"People are shopping online more and more, and the large format retailers are utilising economic efficiencies and operate with lower margins. So it is continuing to make it a challenge for centrally-based retailers," he said.

Spencer has overseen the survey for 14 years and said modern retail was all about convenience.

"People are now quite confident and willing to travel to shop, or purchase online to meet every day retail needs. However, coming into the central business district to eat or socialise or get their service needs met, is a major drawcard in the current environment."