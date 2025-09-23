Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Les Mills New Zealand unveils new wellness studio as post-Covid growth flattens out

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Les Mills New Zealand has unveiled its new Mind Body Studio, which is opening at its Newmarket location, focusing on Reformer Pilates, varied yoga modalities and breathwork.

Les Mills New Zealand has unveiled its new Mind Body Studio, which is opening at its Newmarket location, focusing on Reformer Pilates, varied yoga modalities and breathwork.

Les Mills New Zealand has unveiled a new Auckland expansion into the fast-growing boutique wellness market.

However, as Les Mills New Zealand chief executive Brett Sutton explained, such innovation is vital to retaining memberships post-Covid.

The purpose-built 274sq m studio has been designed as a “calm, light-filled retreat” in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save