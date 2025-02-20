Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Kmart and Bunnings’ parent company Wesfarmers posts first-half profit growth

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wesfarmers, the parent company of Bunnings and Kmart in New Zealand and Australia, has announced profit and revenue growth for the first half of the financial year.

Wesfarmers, the parent company of Bunnings and Kmart in New Zealand and Australia, has announced profit and revenue growth for the first half of the financial year.

Wesfarmers, the parent company of Kmart and Bunnings, has revealed an increase in profits for the first half of the financial year despite ongoing pressures on the retail industry in New Zealand and Australia.

The group reported first-half total revenue of A$23.49 billion ($26.1b), up 3.6% from A$22.67b in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail